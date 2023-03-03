THE risk of grass fires in the region in the coming days will be elevated, the NSW Rural Fire Service has warned.
Though Bathurst has put summer behind it, the city is set to be 30 degrees and above on Sunday and Monday and a warm 16-degree minimum is forecast on Monday morning.
It will come after a dry February and start to March.
The NSW RFS says there will be an increased risk of grass fires across the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon local government areas over the weekend and into next week.
NSW RFS Inspector John Bennett said that, under these conditions, grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"I urge Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon LGA landholders to be aware of this threat and of the risks associated with using machinery outdoors," he said.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order."
Inspector Bennett said grass fires travel much faster than bushfires and can quickly threaten property and lives.
"Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon LGA residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property," he said.
"You should also make sure you have downloaded or updated the new Hazards Near Me NSW app and set Watch Zones to receive accurate and timely information."
For more information and resources, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare
