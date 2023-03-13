Woman tells magistrate she'll be 'very good' after she punched a man while on 'ice'

ON 'ICE' while drinking alcohol has been to the detriment of a 48-year-old woman who punched a man in the face during a heated argument.
Kelly June Dorothy Galvin of Dees Close, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 1 to common assault and intimidation.
Police documents tendered for sentence reveal Galvin and the victim were at a home on Gormans Hill about 10.30pm on January 24 this year drinking alcohol.
The 'friends' got into a heated argument about the use of the victim's vehicle before Galvin got in the man's face and said "you make me want to (expletive) hit you".
"Come on hit me, hit me," the victim said in reply, according to court papers.
With a closed fist, Galvin punched the man in the face before she threatened to "slit" his throat while he slept.
The victim called '000' and police arrived a short time later before they spoke with the victim and Galvin, who said she "hit him" but didn't make any threats.
Galvin was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she declined to be interviewed.
During sentencing, Galvin's solicitor, Ms Thackray told the court her client was on 'ice' at the time of the offence and was "egged on".
"She's sorry for what she did but accepts she can't take it back," Ms Thackray said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis commended Galvin's steps towards rehabilitation, after Ms Thackray said her client had begun to receive mental health support and was no longer using illicit substances.
"It was so sad because he was one of your best supports," Magistrate Ellis said.
"If it wasn't for 'ice', maybe this wouldn't have happened. Be kind to him and yourself."
"I'll be very good, I promise you. You'll never see me again," Galvin replied.
Galvin was placed on an 18-month community correction order.
