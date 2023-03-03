Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns offers forceful defence of highway tunnel decision, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway insists there was a funding plan

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Labor has raised the stakes in the fight over the proposed Great Western Highway tunnel by saying the only way the Coalition could have paid for it would have been by privatising state assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.