Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Pili Idai, 33, put behind bars for six months for trying to steal a woman's wallet

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man followed mobility scooter before trying to steal the owner's wallet

WITH his hands bound by cuffs, Pili Idai sat in the dock of Bathurst Local Court as he was sentenced to jail for trying to steal a woman's wallet from the back of her mobility scooter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.