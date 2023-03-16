Man followed mobility scooter before trying to steal the owner's wallet

WITH his hands bound by cuffs, Pili Idai sat in the dock of Bathurst Local Court as he was sentenced to jail for trying to steal a woman's wallet from the back of her mobility scooter.
The 33-year-old McMenamin Place, Kelso resident was sentenced to six months behind bars after he was brought to Bathurst Local Court on March 1 dressed in prison green to plead guilty to one count of stealing.
Police documents before the court said Idai followed a woman on a motorised scooter on her trip to the Commonwealth Bank on William Street in Bathurst about 3am on February 22 this year, before she noticed him and asked what he wanted.
"I'm just trying to get to Kelso," Idai replied, according to the police documents, as he continued to follow the victim.
The woman went to the Shell service station on Durham Street to buy cigarettes and a packet of chips, and was followed in by Idai, who went straight to the fridges at the back of the store where the victim was located.
As she bent down to get a packet of Twisties, Idai walked up behind her scooter and grabbed a red wallet from her handbag before he tried to leave, according to the police documents.
He was stopped by the auto-locking sliding doors of the store and tried to pry it open as the victim yelled "that's my wallet", which alerted the store attendant, who called triple-0.
The court heard Idai returned the purse before he left the store.
Police went to the service station and got a brief description of Idai - who was yet to be formally identified - and they began to patrol for him.
He was spotted on the far side of Denison Bridge and was stopped by police who, after introducing themselves, asked if he had been to the service station earlier that morning. He said no, according to the police documents.
Police then continued to patrol the area before they went to the premises and watched CCTV vision which, they say, clearly identified Idai. Police said they noted the offending took place 10 minutes before Idai was stopped on Denison Bridge.
The same morning, at around 9am, police made further inquiries about Idai's whereabouts and say they learnt he was staying at a home on Culnane Place in Kelso.
He was found sleeping in a bed, was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During a brief version given to police, Idai said he was mad at the woman because he asked her for $10 to get a taxi to Kelso, and he felt she was rude by saying no.
Idai's solicitor, Mr Naveed, told the court during submissions that his client made no threats of violence and the offending was merely "opportunistic".
"It was opportunistic by way of the victim being in a mobility scooter. There wasn't any planning. Certainly, a decision was made but it was not sophisticated planning," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis disagreed with Mr Naveed's submission and said Idai made a clear attempt to pursue the victim.
"She tried to avoid him and hide after seeing him at the Commonwealth Bank on William Street. She hid at the Shell service station on Durham Street and he found her," Magistrate Ellis said.
It was noted in open court that Idai had previously served periods on intensive correction orders and various stints behind bars, which made it "not appropriate" for a term other than jail to be imposed, according to Magistrate Ellis.
Idai will be eligible for release on this matter on August 31 this year.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
