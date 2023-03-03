Western Advocate

South Bathurst set to experience planned power outage on Sunday

By Alise McIntosh
March 3 2023 - 7:00pm
South Bathurst set to experience a planned power outage over the weekend.

APPROXIMATELY 350 Bathurst customers will be affected by the Essential Energy planned power outage on Sunday, March 5.

