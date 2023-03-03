APPROXIMATELY 350 Bathurst customers will be affected by the Essential Energy planned power outage on Sunday, March 5.
Homes in South Bathurst, including along Rocket Street and the Vale Road could see disruptions from the use of power between the hours of 9am and 4pm on the day.
An Essential Energy spokesperson confirmed that work will be completed on the electricity network in Bathurst this weekend week to ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the network.
Crews will be working along Vale Road and Kirkaldy Street in the Bathurst industrial area to install two new safety switches, and replace three pole crossarms along with various other network components.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said that this work is being carried out on a Sunday to reduce the impact on businesses in the area.
To ensure the work is carried out as efficiently and safely as possible, crews and equipment from Blayney, Orange, Oberon and Dubbo will be called in to assist in operations.
This planned power outage is just the first of many set for Bathurst and surrounds in the coming weeks.
Between March 5, and March 26, more than 1,500 customers are set to be affected by these disruptions, which are all scheduled citing general network maintenance.
These outages will affect several Bathurst suburbs and surrounding regions.
Kelso, Mount Panorama, Glanmire, Peel, Mount Rankin, Wattle Flat and Sofala are also set to be affected.
A further 700 plus customers in Blayney and surrounding suburbs will also see outages scheduled from March 6, to March 17.
The scheduled works are reliant on suitable weather conditions and may be postponed if the conditions are unfavourable or any unforeseen circumstances arise.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said that, though they understand the works may cause an inconvenience to the community, they are vital to ensuring a safe and reliable network.
More information regarding the planned power outages can be found on the Essential Energy website.
