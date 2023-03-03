A HARTLEY community association is calling for a halt on an environmental impact statement (EIS) determination for the proposed Great Western Highway tunnel, citing what it says are deficiencies and inaccuracies.
The Hartley District Progress Association (HDPA) said in a press release this week that the EIS had not done its job in assessing the total environmental impact on communities, especially Little Hartley and Hartley.
The release said the EIS had assessed a preliminary concept design that would subsequently change - in some cases, substantially, "thereby robbing communities of knowing the true facts and implications".
The HDPA said that, in its submission to the Department of Planning, the association makes 17 recommendations and comments "on the deficiencies, inaccuracies and obvious gaps in the analysis on a range of matters".
"This tunnel project sits in the middle of two large dual carriageway sections of road, yet to be built," HDPA GWH Upgrade Committee member Renzo Benedet said.
"Rather than assessing the whole 34km as one overall project, since it is contiguous, Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) has carved this upgrade proposal up into three separate zones.
"By doing this, the real impact of the whole project is being disguised.
"This EIS should assess the cumulative environmental impact - the tunnel impact and the impact of the two adjacent construction works associated with the GWH Upgrade.
"That has not been done adequately since the EIS dismisses the likely fact that much of the 34km corridor will be in construction at the same time. As a result, the full impact is not disclosed.
"The community of Hartley Valley is doing it tough already with what is proposed through the west section works and now adding another horrendous construction impact because of the tunnel just compounds the adversity.
"But the EIS lacks any detailed assessment of that impact."
The tunnel has been in the news this week after NSW Labor said $1.1 billion allocated in the state budget for the project would be redirected to roads across western Sydney and regional NSW if Labor wins office at the coming state election.
