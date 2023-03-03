Western Advocate
Environment

Hartley District Progress Association says Great Western Highway tunnel environmental impact statement has not done its job

By Newsroom
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 12:00pm
An "indicative visual concept" of the Blackheath portal for the twin tunnels to Little Hartley looking westbound (subject to design development).

A HARTLEY community association is calling for a halt on an environmental impact statement (EIS) determination for the proposed Great Western Highway tunnel, citing what it says are deficiencies and inaccuracies.

