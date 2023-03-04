A time of change - in the season, on the campus and in the city's jobs market

IT was a small but significant move.
The NSW Rural Fire Service's announcement this week that fire permits would again be issued in the Bathurst local government area marked a moment to pause and appreciate that we have once again navigated our way through the worst of the bushfire season.
It wasn't without incident - grass fires flared up with alarming regularity in the latter part of summer as the rain really dropped off - but it was another in a series of comparatively quiet seasons as the cool, wet La Nina conditions prevailed.
That's the same La Nina that has brought a real mixed bag to Bathurst over the past three years: from an overflowing Chifley Dam to the destructive flood that severed the Great Western Highway near Stockland Drive in November last year.
It's also the same La Nina that, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, is well and truly on the wane, which might well have us looking back misty-eyed on this period of floods and landslips if gargantuan fires are raging again at the end of this year.
While we marked the end of another summer and the worst of another period of bushfire danger, we might also have paused in the past week or so to mark the start of a new era at one of our city's major employers.
Charles Sturt University has, to put it mildly, had a tough few years, buffeted by COVID, questions about its finances and redundancies.
The mood at the recent Orientation Week event at the Bathurst campus, though, was buoyant as hundreds of new students were introduced to university life.
"There's 11 per cent more students than we've had previously coming to study on campus, and there's a real buzz," CSU's acting executive director of the division of students Sandra Sharpham said.
Though there are probably a few curmudgeonly types around town who would think otherwise, Bathurst needs its CSU students and it wasn't the same city without them during the height of the COVID period.
The young people who arrive to study at our campus join sporting teams, rent houses (an admittedly more difficult prospect in the current market), spend money in our cafes, supermarkets and pubs and give the city the colour and energy of a true university town.
They also need work - and that's something worth pondering as many local businesses continue to struggle to find staff.
As the weather turns autumnal, what are the chances that we might be seeing a similar cooling in the overheated competition for scarce local workers?
