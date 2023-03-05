Western Advocate

Bathurst residents Viv and Avril Llewellyn celebrate St. David's Day

Amy Rees
Updated March 5 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Viv and Avril Llewellyn pleased to see so many faces turn up to celebrate their Welsh heritage. Picture by Amy Rees

TWELVE months ago, Welshman Viv Llewellyn organised a small event in honour of St. David's Day, with the hope of expanding and finding more of the Welsh community.

