CITY Colts very faint hopes of reaching BOIDC finals were quashed by both the weather and a ruthless Cavaliers bowling lineup on Saturday.
Josh Ward (5-14) and Kyle Buckley (4-42) combined to remove Colts for just 97 runs on a day where the Bathurst side needed an outright victory to remain in top four contention.
Henry Shoemark (33) was able to make a modest start, and Dan Casey (20) was the only other top or middle order batter to get anything going for Colts.
Three Colts found themselves dismissed for a duck.
David Rogerson (17 not out) was the only other Colt to get themselves into double figures on a brutal day for his side.
At one stage Ward had 3-2 through five overs.
It's a huge boost for Cavaliers who are in prime position to lock up a place in the major semi-final when play resumes in Bathurst next Saturday.
A LATE partnership between Josh Knox (34 not out) and Connor Whale (10 not out) has lifted Redbacks into a more competitive position in their game with CYMS at Morse Park 1.
Prior to their ongoing partnership the hosts had slumped to 7-102 after being sent into bat by CYMS.
Cohen Schubert (41) continued his solid back half of the BOIDC season with another start with the bat, and skipper Mark Day (28) also contributed.
Schubert and Day put on 66 runs for the third wicket but their dismissals would trigger a middle order collapse.
Redbacks lost 5-20 as CYMS put themselves right back on top.
Knox and Whale soaked up nearly 90 deliveries between them to ease some of the pressure by the end of the day.
Hugh Le Lievre was the best of the CYMS attack with 3-34 while Rory Daburger had 2-25.
The game got through 50 overs before the rain had its say.
THE pressure was on both teams coming into this one and so far it's been the Tigers who have been up for the challenge.
One of the best team performances of the day has seen ORC put themselves in a great position to play finals cricket, with four players all scoring in the 40s or better at George Park.
Opening pair Dave Sellers (51) and Hamish Siegert (53) put on 89 runs together before the former was dismissed.
Both went close to a strike rate of 100 in their half centuries, and Alex Mitton (45) showed similar aggression in his knock.
There's still a chance of there being four half centurions by the time the Tigers' innings is done.
Trent Fitzpatrick still remains out in the middle of 44 runs from 97 deliveries, with Wayne Sellers going close to a run a ball for his unbeaten 33.
With the capitulation of Colts in their match against Cavaliers it means that a draw is now enough for the Tigers to get through no matter what happens in the Rugby versus Centrals contest.
That puts all the pressure on the Saints to get through ORC as quick as they can when play gets back underway next weekend.
Adam Ryan (2-30) and Jay Webber (2-32) were the best of the Pat's bowlers.
IT'S nervous times for Rugby Union who need at least a first innings victory to get themselves into BOIDC finals, and the rain prevented them from bowling out Centrals on day one of their game.
Still, there's plenty of time for the Bathurst side if they can get through Kyle Nonnenmacher (11 not out) and George Olsen (10 not out) quickly when play resumes.
Max Powell (39) put in a good performance with the willow on an otherwise average day for the hosts at Wade Park across the course of their 40 overs.
Damien Caughlan picked up 17 runs and Rowan Dray was all about the defence as he claimed a single run from 40 deliveries.
Flynn Taylor picked up 2-14 from his seven overs and opening bowler Jonah Ruzgas bowled nearly 10 overs for his 2-15.
