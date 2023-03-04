NATHAN Turnbull watched his grandfather and his father win Miracle Miles with the likes of Hondo Grattan and Smooth Satin, but now he's grabbed a race even his father Steve was unable to win.
In the final of the Group 1 $200,000 NSW Derby at Menangle on Saturday night, Turnbull drove his talented colt Better Be The Best to the grittiest of wins.
It was no easy ride for Turnbull either as he worked the $2.60 favourite hard to find the front with a lap to go and had to withstand a late challenge from Cameron Hart's Naturally Gifted ($13), before getting home by a head in a 1:53.6 mile rate.
Chris Geary's Rocknroll Hammer finished 11 and a half metres further back in third place.
READ MORE:
While it was a nervy finish to the face, Turnbull said his colt dug deep to claim an memorable win.
"It was a bit nail-biting towards the end but we worked really hard early," he said.
"I thought we might be a bit vulnerable late but he dug deep and gave me everything he could."
Better Be The Best is well on his way to living up to his name, having won two Group 1s in the space of five months.
Turnbull admitted he's by far the best horse he's ever had in his stable.
"It's been an amazing ride so far," he said.
"He's got the Bathurst carnival in a couple of weeks, so he'll go through but I'm just so proud of him. To win a derby, it's something you dream about.
"He's easily the best horse we've had. Even with what he's done just now, I've never had a horse do it. He's got a massive motor and he's tough. He's quick as well.
"He's so versatile. I normal drive him up the front and he can sprint as quick as any horse I've ever had, if I ever sit up. It's exciting to see what the future will bring."
Turnbull's focus is now on the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival, with Better Be The Best to contest the Bathurst Gold Chalice (Group 3), before giving his colt a well deserved rest.
"We're mainly focused on the Bathurst carnival for now and then we'll look at giving him a long rest after that," he said.
"He didn't have that long off after Christmas as I would've liked because he had the Breeders Challenge and then I couldn't give him too much time off because I had to get him ready for this carnival.
"I've got Bathurst, which will be another grueling test for him and then I'll give him a good, long spell and bypass Brisbane with him and bring him back towards the end of the year for the Breeders Challenge again."
On Saturday evening, Turnbull explained to Club Menangle that Better Be The Best caught his eye at the yearling sales because he had 'spunk' and stood out from the rest of the youngsters.
"And I just had to have him," he said.
"And he's given us a great ride and he just continues to amaze us.
"We burnt so hard early so I was pretty worried that it set the race up for a swooper to come and get us.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.