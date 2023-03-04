I asked Paul Toole more than two years ago, when he was Regional Roads Minister, to make public the business case. He refused.
It went to Infrastructure Australia last year, and they refused to fund the project because the costs will greatly outweigh the benefits.
There are other studies going back 20 years which have found the same thing: these mega-projects do not stack up.
Look at the recent work by the Grattan Institute, which came to the same conclusion.
The money would be better spent to fix roads (and rail!) this side of the mountains.
