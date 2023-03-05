Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rain puts no dampener on another successful Bathurst Long Track Masters

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racing was competitive at the 2023 Bathurst Long Track Masters at the Bathurst Showground on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.

THERE may have been a brief spell from racing due to rain, but the Bathurst Long Track Masters was once again a hit for local and interstate riders on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.