Rain puts no dampener on another successful Bathurst Long Track Masters

THERE may have been a brief spell from racing due to rain, but the Bathurst Long Track Masters was once again a hit for local and interstate riders on Saturday.
Held at the Bathurst Showground, it was the second year of the Bathurst Long Track Masters, following a considerable absence.
Masters commentator Peter Baker said spectators were treated to competitive racing throughout the day.
"Racing was top class," he said.
"You had a quality field and not many races didn't have anything happen them. If it wasn't a battle for the lead, there was a good battle somewhere else in the top half of the field.
"Some of the races, there were multiple changes for the top three or four places."
Baker noted a number of Bathurst riders that performed well including Ben Grabham and Jett Carter.
"He would've been very short odds to win the over 40s class, which he did. That was no surprises," he said.
"He also placed in the Pro 450s and that's open competition. That's how good he's going. He's still competitive against far younger riders.
"One of the juniors - Jett Carter - he placed in the 13-16s, which is the next lot of riders that'll go into the senior ranks. He was very good all day and was rewarded with second in the final."
Baker said Harrison Ryan enjoyed one of his best ever meetings.
"Harrison Ryan won both the Pro 450s and Bathurst Unlimited and he's a young guy from the Central Coast," he said.
"That was probably his best ever meeting, be it speedway, dirt track or long track.
"He had a hell of a job winning the Pro 450s final, just beating Ben Grabham. That's how close most of the racing was."
Rain did halt racing for a brief period, meaning the event didn't wrap up until 11.30pm on Saturday night.
But the rain was a welcome sight, with Baker saying it made the track slicker than before and because of the added moisture in the surface, it didn't need to be watered again.
Baker also said the event continues to grow, after it returned last year after not running since 2017.
"Everyone I spoke to afterwards were full of praise for the event," he said.
"There's a realisation of how much work goes into it. Everyone who helped out can be highly praised.
"It's bigger than before and there was so many competitors. It continues to be that must-do event for so many riders."
