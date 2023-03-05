IT MAY be autumn, but that hasn't stopped people from enjoying the Bathurst Aqua Park and making the most of the final warm weekends.
While the park experienced a few hiccups during summer it's definitely finished on a high, with lots of happy faces having fun both in and out of the water.
In addition to the inflatable course, those at the Aqua Park on Saturday, March 4, enjoyed a barbecue and live music - something that owner Michael Hickey plans to make a regular occurrence next summer.
"We had a barbecue on yesterday and some live music," he said.
"We're going to get into doing that next year. Over the Christmas period, every Sunday or every second Sunday we're going to try and have live music out here.
"Just to try and make it more of a destination, so when people come out they can bring some wine and a few beers and sit and listen to music on a Sunday afternoon."
The Aqua Park also held a twilight session a few weeks ago, running from 5pm to 7pm and proving very popular.
Mr Hickey said they had 100 people turn up and enjoy the twilight session, and they hope to continue to try new ideas and attract larger crowds moving forward.
"We're trying different things, what the people want we will try and do," he said.
In addition to new ideas, like live music, the Aqua Park is set for a big change next summer, with a new inflatable course on the cards.
My Hickey said they have just made a significant investment which will see the park return bigger and better later this year.
"This year it's going to be completely new, we've just invested roughly $70,000 into more park for next season," he said.
"A lot of the park will change and it will be completely different."
Depending on the weather, the Aqua Park may be open next weekend - March 11 and 12 - for the final time this season.
Mr Hickey said they will update everyone via their Facebook page on whether the park will open one last time or not, and he thanked everyone for their support this season.
