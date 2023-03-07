Western Advocate

Faces enjoying the sunny weather at the Bathurst Aqua Park

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FAMILIES made the most of the sunny weekend, flocking to the Bathurst Aqua Park to enjoy a day out with friends and family.

