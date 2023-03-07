FAMILIES made the most of the sunny weekend, flocking to the Bathurst Aqua Park to enjoy a day out with friends and family.
While summer has come to an end, the warmer days meant the Aqua Park could stay open a touch longer and finish off the season on a high.
Visitors were treated to a barbeque and live music on Saturday, March 4, something that Aqua Park owner Michael Hickey plans to continue next summer.
Mr Hickey said they had a much better season compared to the previous one, and with some new ideas in the works he is looking forward to reopening at the end of 2023.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the Aqua Park to snap some of the smiling faces.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.