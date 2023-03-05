ORC have been letting their bowling do much of the work throughout their 2022-23 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket campaign but their batting was at its best in Saturday's last round match against St Pat's Old Boys.
With their spot inside the top four on the line ORC produced one of their best team performances with the bat, as four players finished their day with 40 runs or more in the Tigers' total of 5-235.
Opening pair Hamish Siegert (53) and Dave Sellers (51) each brought up half centuries at a run a ball in a stand of 89, and Trent Fitzpatrick (44 not out) and Alex Mitton (45) also put on runs before rain brought play to an early close.
There's still a chance four Tigers could find themselves with half centuries by the time their innings is done next Saturday, as Fitzpatrick and Wayne Sellers (33 not out) will resume at the crease at George Park with runs already to their name.
The Tigers and Saints clash (third versus fourth on the ladder) could have the biggest implications to the makeup of the finals.
The winner of the match looks very likely at this stage to secure their place in the finals, with City Colts not in a position to outright defeat Cavaliers but Rugby Union still positioned to beat Centrals.
A draw will now be enough for ORC to make it through.
But with a strong Pat's batting lineup ready to pursue the Tigers' total there's still more runs in the sights of ORC.
"With their batting lineup - Cooper, Bailey [Brien], Derryn [Clayton], Connor [Slattery] - we're still going to need a few more runs," ORC skipper Dave Sellers said.
"It's no secret that our plan is just going to be to bat for as long as we can. Our batting hasn't been great this year - which is also no secret - so we went out there with a plan to bat for a long time, and take our time, but it didn't really work out that way.
"We ended up scoring our runs quite quickly and it was pretty free flowing at the start, which was good. The George Park pitch was pretty flat and the outfield was lightning fast until the rain turned up. Anything through the field went for four.
"I'd say their bowling at the start wasn't at their best and we were able to capitalise on that."
Dave and Wayne Sellers, Siegert and Mitton all went close to a run a ball for their efforts.
Only Fitzpatrick (44 from 97) played closer to the pace that the Tigers had originally envisioned.
It was a tough day in the field for the Saints, whose only real back-to-back blows with the ball were the quick removal of Tim McKinnon for a duck and Rory Franklin for five.
Pat's captain Adam Ryan was the best with the ball, finishing with 2-30, while Jay Webber (2-32) was the other bowler to take multiple wickets.
