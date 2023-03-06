Five things we learned from the opening day of the BOIDC's 14th round

WE didn't manage to get all the overs of play that we hoped to see on the opening day of the BOIDC's final round, as the rain had other plans, but there were still plenty of exciting developments.
Top spot on the table looks much more open than it did before Saturday, while other sides had reasons to both love and loathe the weather interruptions.
Here's a look at a disrupted opening day of the 14th and final round...
JUST a couple of rounds earlier we expressed joy at the fact that we'd managed to play so many uninterrupted rounds of cricket.
It was as if Saturday's weather was punishment for writing such a thing.
Adding insult to injury was the beautiful sunny day we enjoyed on Sunday.
That sure would have been nice to have just 24 hours earlier.
So who are the winners and losers from the weather interruption going into day two?
The less time ORC have out in the middle means the less time that St Pat's Old Boys will have to chase their target down in a must-win match.
Rugby Union are the big losers from the weather but they still have plenty of time on their side to try and get a win over Centrals - although the pursuit of an outright win just got a lot tougher.
THE storyline in the Colts-Cavaliers contest at Loco Oval changed from 'Can Colts pull off a miracle' to 'Cavs can take the minor premiership' in the blink of an eye.
After removing Colts for just 97 runs Cavaliers can dream of an outright victory to try and overtake Orange CYMS for the minor premiership.
Yes, they still have a first innings victory to still achieve, but it's going to take some seriously strong bowling from Colts and a capitulation from an in-form Cavs top order to turn the match around.
Plus, Cavaliers are clearly playing full of confidence after taking out Friday night's Bonnor Cup grand final against Rugby Union in style.
Josh Ward's five wicket haul and a four wicket effort from Kyle Buckley shredded the Colts batting lineup on Saturday.
With CYMS not quite getting through the Bathurst City batting lineup in their game it's left to door slightly ajar for Cavaliers to make a run at the number one spot.
Cavs will be motivated next weekend knowing that they could still slip to a minor semi-final if things go horribly for them and ORC manage to get the better of St Pat's.
Plenty to play for.
TWO half centuries and two other players in the 40s?
ORC have always had the potential this season to deliver with the bat but it's been rare to see the squad string together excellent team performances with the willow.
Team efforts with the ball have been easy to come by for the Tigers - in fact, no other side can probably lay claim to being better than them in that regard - but having five players all make strong statements with the bat on the same day has been rare.
And what a time they picked to do it, too.
ORC have to win their game against St Pat's to lock in their ticket to the finals, and winning the toss looked to be vital at George Park.
A dry outfield and solid batting deck weren't wasted by the Tigers, who find themselves in the box seat going into day two.
However, Pat's still have one of the most destructive batting lineups in the competition so ORC will be hungry to add to their 5-235.
This one is far from over.
THEY might be sitting in last place but Centrals can still have a role to play in the final makeup of the top five.
They're currently at 6-98 with the bat against Rugby Union, who sit in fifth place on the ladder.
Rugby are actually tied with St Pat's on the ladder but the Saints have the edge by the barest of margins based on quotient (1.566 to 1.555).
How well Centrals can mess with Rugby during their run chase next Saturday could throw a spanner in the works for their Bathurst opponents if the Saints are also able to get the job done against ORC.
It's the kind of finish to the season that any neutral watcher of a sporting competition loves to see - although it's not so entertaining for those directly involved in it.
Centrals have zero pressure on their shoulders but Rugby have it all to play for.
Rugby will be looking to put their Bonnor Cup grand final defeat behind them and shoot for an even bigger prize.
They've been one of the form teams throughout the back half of the competition but there's still work to be done.
I KNOW there's a day to go but I'm officially writing City Colts out of the hunt.
Cavaliers are too strong of a side to somehow let an outright defeat happen from this position, and thus ends the Colts' hunt for finals.
The team managed to sneak into last year's finals series with a big run at the back end of the 2021-22 season and they almost managed to pull off the same thing.
They even won a game in that finals series before bowing out of the race.
But that chance isn't even going to arrive for them this time, and they have a mid season slump to thank for it.
Colts are one of the more inconsistent teams over the past few season, who one day play to their potential before squandering a position the following round.
If they could consistently play to their potential week in and week out then they would be setting the standard in this competition.
Now they have to look to 2023-24.
