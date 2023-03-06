Western Advocate
Wildfires go down in big division one battles at NSW Veterans Over 50s tournament

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
March 6 2023 - 11:00am
WESTERN Wildfires will look towards their upcoming Doug Walters Cup final as their opportunity to bounce back after a couple of close defeats at the Veterans Cricket NSW Over 50s State Championships division one competition.

