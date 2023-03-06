Wildfires go down in big division one battles at NSW Veterans Over 50s tournament

WESTERN Wildfires will look towards their upcoming Doug Walters Cup final as their opportunity to bounce back after a couple of close defeats at the Veterans Cricket NSW Over 50s State Championships division one competition.
The Wildfires will travel to take on Tamworth in the final this Sunday where they will look to apply the lessons they learned from their three losses at the state championships.
They went down to Newcastle Hunter Dinosaurs by five wickets on the opening day of the championships but went much closer in their following games to the Central Coast Cyclones and Illawarra South Coast, which they lost by eight and seven runs respectively.
Wildfires captain Shane Broes said the team are keen to bounce back.
"It was obviously disappointing. We got very close to the eventual winners, Central Coast, where we lost by nine runs, and then lost by eight runs the next day," he said.
"We played some great cricket but the results just didn't quite go our way.
"Hopefully we can atone for that and bring back the Doug Walters Cup for the first time.
"The carnival wasn't as successful as we would have liked, but we didn't take away our best side to it - through unavailabilities and injury - but we'll have a full strength side going away to Tamworth."
Broes is hopeful there's room for growth in Wildfires ranks in the seasons to come.
"This will be our last game of the year for the Wildfires but hopefully going forward we can build," he said.
"We're looking at trying to start an over 40s Wildfires team as well next year. There's been a couple of people who have asked about it, so we'll look for expressions of interest from clubs and players around the area."
