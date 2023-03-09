A RANGE of goodies were up for grabs over the weekend at the Riverside Markets in Berry Park.
The weather was perfect for a day down along the Macquarie River, with Bathurst residents heading down to see what was on offer.
The event run by the Lions Club of Mount Panorama saw a range of stalls selling everything from books and paintings, to jewelry and handmade clothing, there was something for everyone.
The Riverside Markets are held on the first Saturday of every month, with new stalls always encouraged to register.
More information can be found on the Riverside Markets Bathurst Facebook page.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the market and snapped some of the smiling faces enjoying the day.
