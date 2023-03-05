A NUMBER of schools in the Bathurst region will be non-operational on Monday, March 6 due to the potential for bush and grass fires.
It was announced on Sunday night that 34 schools across NSW - including schools in Eglinton, Hill End, O'Connell, Sofala, Trunkey Creek and Wattle Flat - would be closed after the NSW Rural Fire Service declared extreme fire danger for Monday.
The following NSW schools will not be operational:
In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Eglinton Public School principal Kaileen Carr said students would be learning from home on Monday and explained the reason behind the closure.
"Eglinton Public School is classed as a Category 2 school which means when there is an extreme fire rating the school is to become non-operational," she said.
Schools will notify parents on Monday afternoon as to whether or not they will be operational on Tuesday, March 7.
There is also a total fire ban in place for the Central Ranges, which includes Bathurst, on Monday.
During a total fire ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works, such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame, are not to be done in the open.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.