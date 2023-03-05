Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Littlejohn likely to play for Western Rams in Country Championships second round

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Thompson did a fine job in the unfamiliar role of five-eighth on Saturday but could miss out on a starting spot for Western next time out. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Cameron Greenhalgh has always had the belief Western can compete with the best in the bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.