Uncontained fire burning near Tambaroora as RFS prepares for potentially difficult day

A FIRE that has been burning in the Bathurst region since Sunday afternoon remains out of control.
As of about 10.30am, the fire was listed as "watch and act" and a post on the NSW RFS Cudgegong District Facebook page warned that there "is a heightened level of threat".
"Conditions are changing and you need to start taking action now to protect you and your family," the post said.
The post also said that as conditions begin to deteriorate, "fire activity is increasing across the fireground" and "additional firefighting resources are being brought in to assist crews already on the fireground".
The fire is at Alpha Road, Tambaroora, around 87 kilometres north of Bathurst, and was listed as 169 hectares in size at 10.30am.
Operational officer for the Chifley/Lithgow RFS team, Brett Taylor, said that with the weather predictions expected on Monday, March 6, fires could spread very quickly.
"With the wind that we're expecting today, 20 to 55 kilometres an hour, the temperatures in the 30s to high 30s, and low relative humidity, any fire that was to start today would be out of control straight away and move very, very quickly in open grasslands," Mr Taylor said.
Anyone living in an area surrounded by bushland is encouraged to be proactive and prepare for the possibility of evacuation in the event that a nearby fire does occur.
Mr Taylor recommends residents download the Hazards Near Me NSW app onto their phones, so they are alerted if a fire starts near them.
"From that app you're able to set up a watch area so that if a fire does pop up in that watch you get notified straight away, and from that information you're then able to be aware and enact your bushfire survival plan if needed," he said.
The fire at Tambaroora was earlier described by the NSW RFS Cudgegong District as "burning in rugged and largely inaccessible terrain".
It said two large air tankers and two water-bombing helicopters were tasked on Sunday to reduce the fire progression while firefighters attempted to access the fire.
