ST PAT'S five-eight Trae Fitzpatrick has put on a clinic, as the blue and whites were at their devastating best in the Western under 21s on Sunday.
Played at Dunedoo, St Pat's won both fixtures against Orange Orangutans (24-6) and Castlereagh (28-0), as the Bathurst club sits atop of the ladder undefeated from four games, having only conceded six points across all games.
St Pat's coach Tyson Medlyn said it was a joy to watch his team continue its winning ways.
"Credit to their defence, we know defence is attitude. Obviously they're going into the games with the right attitude," he said.
"They're working hard for each other. I'm very pleased."
READ MORE:
Medlyn was full of praise for his talented five-eight Fitzpatrick.
"Probably the best player on the whole day was Trae Fitzpatrick," he said.
"He's our six, on our right-hand side. Everything he did was magic: defence, kicking, attacking. He was the best player on the day across all teams I reckon.
"He was really good and he keeps getting better each week. He's fresh out of under 18s, so he'll have a few more years in 21s."
Medlyn said St Pat's trailed at the break against Orangutans, before the blue and whites turned it around in the second half.
"Orange were strong, they were beating us 6-0 at half-time. We barely touched the ball in the first half," he said.
"They kept going down our blindside, which is credit to them. They had a couple of good halfbacks and they were good through the middle.
"The attitude changed at the break. We spoke about it before the game, that sometimes we start the game and let the opposition dictate and then we change, rather going out there and playing our style.
"We know if we play our style, we're close to being unbeatable. We probably got that luxury to give the other team the chance to show what we got but then we have to up our game and roll them by the end.
"It was a bit of a slow start but it was an easy fix in the end."
While St Pat's enjoyed a comfortable victory over Castlereagh, Medlyn still praised the talent they had.
"They've got talent up there, for sure, but they just don't have the luxury us big towns have, like the numbers," he said.
"I suppose that's the difference between the teams, that we're a bigger town."
St Pat's have now kept their opposition scoreless in three of the four matches they've played in the Western under 21s, following a 28-0 win over Woodbridge and a 20-0 success against Dubbo CYMS on the opening day of the season on February 25.
The competition will pause this weekend, with a number of the St Pat's under 21s squad to feature in the blue and whites' Bathurst Panthers Knockout campaign.
They'll be next in action against the Nyngan Tigers on Saturday, March 18, with the match to be played at Kennard Park in Wellington.
A win against Nyngan will secure St Pat's the minor premiership.
