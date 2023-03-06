THERE'S no doubting Jeorge Collins' potential, after the Bathurst tennis talent claimed victory in the final of the NSWCHSSA Secondary Individual Tennis Championship.
Played at the Parramatta City Tennis Centre from February 28 to March 3, Collins came out on top, a year on after he came fourth in the same competition.
Collins, who is now one of the leading tennis players in the state at his age, said he was thrilled to have claimed victory in the final.
"It was good to get the win. I was pretty relieved when I won," he said.
"The guy I versed I actually lost to the year before, in the third place play-off. We met in the final this year and I managed to beat him, so that was really good."
Heading into the competition, Collins said he was feeling "pretty confident" about his chances.
"I was training pretty hard in the lead-up to it and I was playing pretty well, some of the best tennis I've played in my life," he said.
"I was pretty confident and I was actually pretty confident I'd win the whole thing."
Now in his final year of school, Collins said he's plan is to turn pro either this year or next.
"I plan to become pro this year or next year. I'm really aiming to do that, to train hard for that," he said.
"I feel like my tennis career won't be complete until I become pro. A professional ranking is all I want. I plan to do that in the near future."
Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick said Collins is an exceptional talent.
"Jeorge is the number one player for not only the NSW Combined High Schools, but he also represented the All Schools as the number one player that went to Perth last year and he did really well," he said.
"Jeorge is climbing the rankings in the junior ATP tour events and he's doing exceptionally well. If he continues on this trajectory, Jeorge could certainly be someone that the Australia Tennis Association will be looking at strongly in terms of signing him and fast-tracking him to the big leagues.
"I fully suspect that if he plays to the standard he can, he could certainly get picked in the Australia team."
Now in his final year, Barwick is hoping Collins will be an inspiration for up and coming Bathurst High tennis players in the Astley Cup this year.
"This is his last year and what a year to be peaking at his absolute best in the 100th of the Astley Cup," he said.
"We hold high hopes for our tennis team and we've got some really good talents in the tennis team. Jeorge's experience will definitely help those younger players during the Astley Cup.
"We dominated the tennis for several years but it's gotten tighter. It's really important that the experience comes through during the tie-breaker games and that's what has decided the tennis is recent years."
The Astley Cup was established in 1923 and has been contested by Bathurst High Campus, Orange High School and Dubbo College since.
The schools compete over eight sports: mixed athletics and tennis, boys' rugby league, girls' netball, boys' basketball, girls' hockey and boys' and girls' soccer.
