BUSINESSES and community groups in Bathurst have made the city a little bit neater thanks to their efforts for Clean Up Australia Day.
Held on the first Sunday of March each year, Clean Up Australia Day has become the nation's largest community-based environmental event since it was founded in 1990.
People are encouraged to be part of clean ups, that aim to take rubbish out of the environment.
In the lead up to the day, Bathurst's Con-form Group team got to work cleaning up the area near their Robin Hill premises on Friday, March 3.
Marketing communications manger, Boleyn Neist, said the team volunteered to clean up around their offices in Robin Hill and on vacant blocks that were laden with rubbish and other debris.
"We spent the afternoon cleaning as much as we possibly could," she said.
On Sunday, March 5, on the official Clean Up Australia Day, the Bathurst Girl Guides and their families were out in force doing their part to tidy up the city.
They covered Peace Park and the river walk, as well as Cousins Park and Berry Park and nearby streets.
Lesley Buchan, the leader of the Bathurst Senior Guides, said the group was disappointed to find so much rubbish littering the public spaces.
"They were disappointed to find the usual suspects - cigarette butts, takeaway containers, bottles and cans, single use plates, cutlery, bags etc," she said.
"Used masks were down, but probably because people are wearing them less."
She also said they found what appeared to be the remains of a gender reveal party.
The Girl Guides would like to see more people take responsibility for their own rubbish, instead of leaving it behind.
"Even if you find it too much trouble to sort the recycling into separate bins, just ridding our parks and streets of the rubbish would make them all look better and lessen the danger to our native wild life," Ms Buchan said."
