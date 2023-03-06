Australia has enough houses; the problem is they are being used for Airbnb rather than long-term rentals.
The Federal Government should immediately strip the generous tax benefits landlords receive if they do not have long-term tenants.
Pretty simple to do - produce a current tenancy agreement with your tax return or lose the tax benefits.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The purpose of negative gearing was and still is to encourage private investors to fill the gap in housing that state governments have neglected for 40 years now.
It is federal governments of both political persuasions that are hell bent on overpopulating the driest continent on earth to appease big, tax evading corporations while the poorest people pay the price with exorbitant rents and being in housing stress.
The motels need their business back too.
