Western Advocate

Architectural and arts leaders to present new initiatives at Cowra forum

Updated March 6 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 9:00am
CORRIDOR project creative directors Dylan Gower and Phoebe Cowdery will speak at the Cowra forum later this month.

AN upcoming event at Cowra will look at building, materiality, placemaking, arts and culture to meet environmental challenges connected to place.

