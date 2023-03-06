THEY'RE the gang of Bushrangers who ruled the Central West in 2022 and now they're keen to recruit some new faces in their mission to once again capture a coveted piece of loot.
While the Bathurst Bushrangers youth girls squad has retained a bulk of last season's AFL Central West premiership winning players, coach Brian Matheson is keen to add fresh talent to the books.
Though it may seem odd for a side that went on from claiming the minor premiership to beat Orange on grand final day last year, the Bushrangers did have their issues with numbers.
That's a situation Matheson hopes to avoid in 2023.
"We struggled for numbers last year, every week we had to play against teams with more numbers, but we fielded a competitive side," Matheson said.
"There were quite a few new players last year who weren't sure about playing so, I told them to just come up to training and see how you go. They all enjoyed it and we ended up working our way up from third to win the flag.
"We've had some new faces show up to training already this year, but we'd still like some more new players."
As an under 17s competition, each season for the youth girls inevitably brings squad changes as older players graduate into the senior ranks.
But Matheson, who co-coached the Bushrangers with James Leven last year, is delighted that the retention rate for 2023 is strong.
It has him confident the Bushrangers can pull off a title defence and it is a mission his playing group have already started working towards.
"Of the girls who played in the grand final last year we only had three top-agers, so we only lose Olivia Griffin, who was our full forward, Elspeth Hardie and Jess Mills, who was our on-baller," he said.
"With only losing those three we're going to have a very competitive team again this year and we're definitely looking at going back-to-back.
"The girls are so keen, like we didn't start training last year until about two weeks before the start of the comp, while this year we've been training for three or fours weeks already.
"We've had about 12 different girls to training so far and the skill level for this time of year is way above compared to where we were last year.
"So I'm really excited about what the girls can do this year, we'll be pushing hard to go back-to-back."
While the likes of last season's best on ground in the grand final in Nell Griffin and overall youth girls best and fairest Lucy Driscoll will be back, they're not the only big names.
The season 2021 AFLCW youth girls best and fairest Jade Leven will be back on deck after missing most of last year due to injury.
"Jade had done her ACL the year before but played out the season with it, then last year she played one or two games prior to having an operation," Matheson said.
"But this year Jade should be back about halfway through the season which will be a very, very good in for us."
Though still waiting for the season 2023 draw to be released and to see exactly what sort of squads their rivals will assemble, Matheson said there's already plenty of excitement and anticipation.
"We had so many new girls last year and also the year before which was a shortened season, so we're very excited about this season now those girls have more experience," he said.
"For any new players, whether they've played before or not, if anyone is keen then just come along to training.
"Even if they are not sure if they want to play, come and have a couple of training runs and see if they enjoy it."
The Bushrangers youth girls train from 4.30pm Thursday afternoons at George Park.
