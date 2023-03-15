Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Disability service Yindyamarra Care is helping people to live well in a world worth living

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 16 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Yindyamarra Care disability services Adam Lawson is all about inclusivity and equal opportunities. Picture by Alise McIntosh

YINDYAMARRA is a Wiradyuri word, stemming from the phrase yindyamarra winhanganha; meaning the wisdom of respectfully knowing how to live well in a world worth living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.