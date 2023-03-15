YINDYAMARRA is a Wiradyuri word, stemming from the phrase yindyamarra winhanganha; meaning the wisdom of respectfully knowing how to live well in a world worth living.
This is exactly the kind of world that proud Wiradyuri brothers Adam and Blake Lawson are aiming to create with their disability service business: Yindyamarra Care.
The service has been running for just over two years, and has seen immense growth since it first opened.
Starting with only Adam and Blake, the service now employs 12 workers who care for community members ranging in age from around 5 to 60 years old.
The dedication to serving those in the community with a disability is a cause that is close to Adam's heart.
"Our older brother, Shane, so we've always wanted to do our own thing in the industry," he said.
"That's why I do what I do, and I advocate for people who do have disabilities because I lived it with my brother."
Yindyamarra Care prides themselves on being a service that is catered towards the needs of individuals, and providing one-on-one care environments.
Clients at Yindyamarra are prompted to actively participate in decision making processes, specifically regarding types of care and the activities in which they participate.
"It could be going out and socialising and having community access, or if it's driving them to the middle of nowhere and checking out rivers and four-wheel-driving," Adam said.
"We go yabbying and fishing on the boat, that kind of thing, and we just went to the beach the other day."
As well as providing unique experiences for clients, Adam has also been instrumental in developing the Summer Football 4 All competition, run from Morse Park.
The program, which is run in conjunction with the Panorama Football Club, encourages people living with disabilities to participate in team sports.
"It just gives them the opportunity to come and play a game of soccer and try to be in a team environment," Adam said.
In the past, the summer football competition has been quite successful, with around 50 - 60 participants turning up to compete.
"Last time we gave them a shirt, a soccer bottle, a drink bottle, a bag, we did some vouchers, and then we did a barbeque at the end of it," Adam said.
Following the success of the competition in past years, Adam has hopes that the competition will continue well into the future, and is also advocating for a permanent competition during the winter season.
"My dream is ... to actually start a comp up for kids with disabilities," he said.
As well as developing a sports competition, Adam has also developed a community social connections group.
The first of these groups will take place on Friday, March 17, from the Greens on William.
"It's for people who don't have a social network, for people with disabilities who don't have those social connections. It's just about trying to bring us all together to show that we can build friendships with anyone, and it doesn't matter what walk of life," Adam said.
The aim of the group is to develop a consistent program to develop social networks, for those with disabilities and their loved ones.
"It's a good opportunity for parents that have kids with disabilities to come to it as well and the parents can build a social network," Adam said.
"The idea is to have people there with disabilities and people there with no disabilities just to show that we are all one and that we can all socialise and have fun."
Once the community groups get off the ground, they will be held at Logan Brae.
In between working for Yindyamarra, Adam is also privately employed in disability services, participates in team sports, and is a loving father to two young children.
And, despite working extremely hard, Adam said he still loves going to work every day.
"I love my job, and I don't find this to be work I guess, because I enjoy it too much," he said.
