LAST week's Rabobank Merino Ewe Competition attracted a good crowd of spectators who were treated to a tour around the Blayney, Carcoar and Cadia part of our district and a look at some quality teams of young commercial ewes.
The winning team from Michael and Cheryl Rutherford's "Stanford" at Bathampton were a very even lot of dark tipped Kerin Poll blood maiden ewes.
They were awarded the Jack Seaman Memorial Trophy.
Second placing and the Bob Brydon Trophy went to W. and K. Williams at Four Mile Creek with their Merryville blood team.
Third place was given to the Demondrille blood team from David, Robyn and Phillip Kingham, "Robindale", Lyndhurst.
Judges Michael Corkhill and Allan Clarke commented on the evenness of the winning team and it is noteworthy that the winning team is the second Kerin Poll team to win the competition.
The Elders Encouragement Award went to Dominic and Vicki Burden, Carcoar and their ewes were Poll Boonoke and Roseville Park bloodlines.
WOOL producers are checking fleeces that they have saved for the Royal Bathurst Show to be held on May 5, 6 and 7.
Would some producers like to save a few fleeces for the Burraga Sheep Show in late August?
This event needs lots of support in its wool and sheep sections and it is strict on its commercial section.
BMA has given token support to the Burraga Sheep Show and the Burraga Ag. Bureau would certainly appreciate more entries in sheep and wool classes.
ASHLEY Bland, Greening Australia, wrote a topical article in a recent issue of the Western Advocate on the subject of controlling pest animals in our local landscape.
We notice a build-up of rabbits, foxes and feral cats and reports of feral deer in many parts of our tablelands.
Control of these animals is really important and big mobs of kangaroos are obvious in some parts of our district.
Some of these mobs are living within 10 minutes of Bathurst Post Office, as are lots of kitten rabbits that must be controlled.
Perhaps NSW Farmers, Local Land Services and local councils could work together to support landholders and Greening Australia to humanely control pest and nuisance animals.
A VET from the New England area stated on ABC Radio last week that Ovine Johne's Disease may now be recognised as endemic in his region.
He said that a diagnosis of OJD in a flock should not be seen as "the end of the world" but simply a case of Gudair vaccinating the flock and getting on with your business.
We remember the nonsense that went on in the Bathurst, Boorowa and Goulburn areas all those years ago.
MAJOR changes to ownership of one of our region's biggest and best rural agencies will not change the client service that we have all come to accept.
Elders' merger with Ray White Emms Mooney will strengthen the business and it seems that most of the staff will retain their positions.
BEN and Tahlia Rutherford have opened their new business Ben's Small Motor Repairs at Unit 4, 36 Bant Street, Bathurst and this should be a great resource for owners of lawnmowers, whipper-snippers, chainsaws, etc.
Ben has a reputation for quality workmanship and reliability. The business phone is 0424 804 722.
CONGRATULATIONS to Rosalie Wood and Sam Gascoigne, who were married recently at St Joseph's Chapel, Perthville.
I'm sure that many readers will join me in wishing this well-known couple every happiness in their future together.
Maybe we have a conflict of interest as Rosalie is our granddaughter.
CONGRATULATIONS to long-time Bathurst residents Joan and Peter Cornett, who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Our city was a much quieter place when the young couple were married in 1963.
SONG for the week: We've Done Us Proud.
SYDNEY 35 had 48,389 bales offered as a designated superfine sale.
While the offering of superfine wools was not as large as normal and as high in quality as expected, the few spinners and best topmaking wools were sold at a premium of up to 300ac/kg clean, particularly those non-mulesed clips that were suitable to go into the two major Italian mills orders.
The 17 micron to 18 micron wools were up to 20ac dearer for the week, while broader types were up to 10ac dearer.
Once again, better quality wools were highly sought-after.
Crossbred types were unchanged for the week.
Next week sees an early estimated offering of just over 51,000 bales, with the sales to be conducted on Wednesday and Thursday in Sydney.
TWO brothers were discussing their profession.
Lawyer brother said: "My clients come into my office, tell me their problems and pay for my advice." Doctor brother said: "My clients come into my office, take off all of their clothes and then pay me for my advice."
***
OUR man had failed the breatho badly and was at the station.
"How much have you had to drink and when did you start drinking?" the law asked.
Our man couldn't guess how much he had, but added that he started drinking in 1967.
