Western Advocate
RFS crews in property protection mode following Alpha Road fire in Tambaroora area

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:50pm
Residents in the area of Alpha Road, Hill End Road, Ullamulla Road and Tambaroora have been issued an emergency warning. Picture from NSW Rural Fire Service Facebook page

3.15PM UPDATE

