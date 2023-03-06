3.15PM UPDATE
Residents in Hill End, Maitland Camp and Sallys Flat are urged to be aware of ember attack with a bushfire in the Pyramul Creek.
The fire is burning towards Alpha Road, Hill End Road and Hill End.
Embers may start spot fires ahead of the main fire.
EARLIER
AN emergency warning has been issued for the Alpha Road bushfire in the Tambaroora area north of Bathurst, with residents told it's too late to leave and they should seek shelter.
An emergency warning is the highest level of bushfire alert and people need to take action immediately.
Residents in the area of Alpha Road, Hill End Road, Ullamulla Road and Tambaroora have been issued the emergency warning and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are in property protection mode.
Operational officer for the Chifley/Lithgow RFS team, Brett Taylor, said RFS crews have now shifted their priority from directly attacking the fire to protecting life and properties.
The fire is out of control and is around 267 hectares in size.
With strong winds of up to 55 kilometres an hour and temperatures reaching mid-30s, an extreme fire danger rating was declared on Sunday evening for Monday, March 6.
Mr Taylor recommends residents download the Hazards Near Me NSW app onto their phones, so they are alerted if a fire starts near them.
Alternatively, go online to the Fires Near Me website.
"From that app you're able to set up a watch area so that if a fire does pop up in that watch you get notified straight away, and from that information you're then able to be aware and enact your bushfire survival plan if needed," he said.
According to the app, at 2.30pm on Monday, March 6, there were two fires north of Bathurst, including the Alpha Road fire at Tambaroora - around 80 kilometres north-east of Bathurst.
