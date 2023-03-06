A YOUNG woman in the Tambaroora area, north of Bathurst, is being treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to Hill End Road on Monday, March 6.
The Western Advocate understands the call was made at around 2.30pm.
It is believed that the incident is related to the out-of-control bushfire on Alpha Road in the Tambaroora region, but it has not been confirmed whether the young woman is a resident in the area or member of the Rural Fire Service (RFS)
An emergency warning has been issued for residents in the area of Alpha Road, Hill End Road, Ullamulla Road and Tambaroora, and RFS crews are in property protection mode.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Operational officer for the Chifley/Lithgow RFS team, Brett Taylor, said RFS crews have now shifted their priority from directly attacking the fire to protecting life and properties.
The fire, which began on Sunday afternoon (March 5), has now grown to around 270 hectares in size and is out of control.
Mr Taylor recommends residents download the Hazards Near Me NSW app onto their phones, so they are alerted if a fire starts near them.
Alternatively, go online to the Fires Near Me website.
Residents in fire-prone areas are urged to be prepared to evacuate so in the event of a nearby fire they're ready to go.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.