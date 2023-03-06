Western Advocate

NSW Ambulance called to Tambaroora, young woman being treated for smoke inhalation

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
March 6 2023 - 3:30pm
A female teenager in the Tambaroora area is being treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

