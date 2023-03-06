THE Marveloo now has a semi-permanent spot in Bathurst to make it easier for people with disabilities to get out and about.
Bathurst received its portable Marveloo, a bathroom for people with complex disabilities, in October, 2022 ahead of the Bathurst 1000.
It has been used at every race meeting since then, and has remained at Mount Panorama until a semi-permanent location could be found.
The Marveloo is owned by Vivability and chief executive officer Nick Packham said a more central location has now been chosen.
It will be based in the council depot car park on Durham Street, next to the Bathurst Tennis Centre.
"It's been a negotiation with council so the facility can be used all of the time by Bathurst residents and visitors," Mr Packham said.
"We're really pleased with the location and council have made the space available, with dedicated power and water to the site."
Importantly, the Marveloo is just a stone's throw away from the Adventure Playground, and not too far from the Bathurst central business district.
"The good thing about this site, too, is there is plenty of parking, so people in Bathurst can access the Marveloo, basically drive up and assist their person to use the facility," Mr Packham said.
While the Marveloo is still quite new to Bathurst, it has been a welcomed addition.
Mr Packham said there has been positive feedback from people who were able to use the facility while it was stationed at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000, Challenge Bathurst, Bathurst International and the Bathurst 12 Hour.
"The feedback from people using it has been fantastic. It's a great facility, it's convenient for people and it's got all of the features of a fixed changing place," he said.
The Marveloo is designed to be able to be moved relatively easily with a truck.
This means it can be transported to different locations in the Bathurst area and beyond, where it could be used at major events.
Event holders are encouraged to contact Vivability to arrange the hire of the Marveloo, which would enable them to open up their event to more people.
"From our perspective, if event holders advertise that a Marveloo is available, people with disabilities will be able to schedule that event in knowing they have appropriate facilities to use for the event," Mr Packham said.
"... We're keen for the facility to be used at all major events in and around Bathurst."
A Facebook page has also been created to update people on where the Marveloo is stationed.
The Marveloo is available 24 hours a day for people with disabilities and can be accessed using a MLAK key.
