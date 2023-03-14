THE annual Bathurst Long Track Masters event was held over the weekend, bringing hundreds of people to the local showground.
There were events for all ages, even the kids got out on the grass with their little dirt bikes and enjoyed racing around on the grass inside the track.
There were 16 different categories with Bathurst riders Ben Grabham and Jett Carter both performing well.
Despite a delay due to rain on Saturday, March 4, the event was still a success with everyone enjoying a day out.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Riders came from across NSW and even interstate to compete in the second year of the event following a hiatus since 2017.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the Long Track event and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.