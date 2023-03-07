AFTER another successful enrolment day in January, Bathurst U3A is looking ahead to the next big date on its calendar.
The group's annual general meeting will be held in the coming weeks and publicity officer Peter Winter says new faces will be welcome on the committee.
"All positions on the committee will be declared vacant and will need to be refilled," he said.
"We have got a number of individuals on the committee at the moment who have had health issues."
Mr Winter said Bathurst U3A is for the over 50s and hosts activities that range from the physical (table tennis) to the cerebral (philosophy).
"I go to current affairs, which is discussion of all issues that are in the news, whether it be local, state, federal or international," he said.
"We have lots of other activities that suit diverse interests, whether it's playing ukulele or a recorder, singing or stitch and chat.
"There's mahjong, bridge. We train people to play lawn bowls.
"There are no exams and no tests, but there is a whole host of things listed in our newsletter, which has a weekly calendar showing you what you might do.
"And you're welcome to try out, up to three times, any of the activities before you decide to join - just to see whether it suits you."
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said activities are held in the daytime, "so it suits people who are retired or who are free during the day".
The Bathurst U3A annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 22 in the Bathurst CWA Hall.
"The Country Women's ladies will provide some light refreshments after our annual general meeting," Mr Winter said.
Bathurst U3A's term two will be held from April 24 to June 16.
Mr Winter said Bathurst U3A also welcomes those who would like to facilitate activities or act as a tutor.
"That's the backbone of Bathurst U3A - to have activities for people to enjoy," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.