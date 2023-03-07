Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A new season is here and CSU-Mitchell Rugby is after new coaches

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU-Mitchell Rugby women celebrated a grand final appearance in 2022. Picture supplied.

CSU-MITCHELL Rugby Club has put the call out for coaches, ahead of the upcoming 2023 New Holland Cup season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.