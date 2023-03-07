A new season is here and CSU-Mitchell Rugby is after new coaches

CSU-MITCHELL Rugby Club has put the call out for coaches, ahead of the upcoming 2023 New Holland Cup season.
David Conyers, the coach of CSU's first grade team, retired from coaching last year, leaving the gap for a new leader to fill his role.
CSU will also be after a reserve grade and women's coach for the 2023 season and club president Sebastian Etheridge is eager for coaches to come on board with a club that is big on "mateship" and "fun".
"We're a club that based a lot on great mateship and fun. Being a uni club, we're always hanging around each other all the time," he said.
"We value our mates and getting out on the paddock and having fun. At the end of the day, we're not out there to win the Super Rugby championship, we're out there to build great character and make everyone new to the club feel welcome."
With Charles Sturt University students arriving on campus late last month, Etheridge said the club has been able to attract a number of new players.
"We've managed to pick up a good amount of new players, across new students and people in town that are looking for a fun club then serious and competitive," he said.
"We've definitely picked up a decent amount of numbers this year, as opposed as the last few years."
The goal now for the club is to confirm its coaching roster in the coming weeks.
"At the moment we're keeping the ship afloat as best we can but we're definitely looking for that continual support and direction from someone that is a bit more senior," he said.
CSU-Mitchell Rugby Club has a proud history dating back more than half a century, joining the Central West Rugby Union first grade competition in 1970.
It went on to win its first premiership in 1974, before its second and last first grade title in 2004.
Its most recent grand final win in any grade was in 2019, when, against all odds, CSU defeated an all-conquering Narromine Gorillas in the New Holland Cup grand final.
A Xander Bennett penalty goal inside the final minute secured the rousing 30-29 win over the defending premiers.
The New Holland Cup competition kicks-off on Saturday, April 15, but CSU will have the bye in the opening round and won't start its campaign until the following week away to Dubbo Rhinos.
