UPDATED | Bells Line has reopened after earlier closure due to fallen tree and wires

7.30PM UPDATE
BELLS Line of Road has reopened after closing at Kurrajong Heights due to a fallen tree and wires.
The road had been closed between Old Bells Line of Road and Douglas Road, but the Transport Management Centre says traffic conditions in the area have now returned to normal.
EARLIER
ONE of Bathurst's two main routes to Sydney has closed for the third time in about a fortnight.
The Transport Management Centre said on Monday afternoon that Bells Line of Road had closed in both directions between Old Bells Line of Road and Douglas Road at Kurrajong Heights as of just before 5pm "due to a fallen tree and wires".
It follows a day of above average temperatures for early autumn and strong winds which have led, in the Bathurst district, to a number of fires breaking out.
The Transport Management Centre is asking motorists to avoid the Kurrajong Heights area on Bells Line of Road.
It says motorists can use the Darling Causeway and the Great Western Highway instead, and are advised to allow extra travel time.
Emergency services are on site on Bells Line of Road and traffic crews are attending, according to the Transport Management Centre.
