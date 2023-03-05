DEAN Tighe has continued his dominance at Mount Panorama in the opening two rounds of the NSW Hillclimb Championship, on what a hugely successful weekend for the Bathurst Light Car Club (BLCC)
Tighe won the opening Esses round on Saturday, before claiming victory in the Mountain Straight course on Sunday.
With massive numbers across both days, it was an overwhelming success, one that BLCC volunteer Gwynn Mulholland described as one of the best NSW Hillclimb Championship events in Bathurst since before COVID-19.
"It was one of the best weekends we've had of hillclimbing since pre-COVID. We're back again," he said.
"We've nearly seen last year's numbers doubled."
Mulholland said competition attract a large crop of drivers from interstate.
"We had visitors from South Australia, Victoria and Queensland. It was a massive spread of vehicle and a massive range of ages from young and old.
"We're really starting to see what we want - young people in the sport. There were five entries in junior, so it was a pretty good spread overall."
Mulholland said the course went ahead successful, even though the wet weather on Saturday afternoon threaten to cut things short.
"It was a very successful weekend. The chair of the hillclimb panel was present at the event and was very happy with the overall scheme of things and how the weekend went," he said.
"There were no accidents of any nature. There were a few spinners but no one crashed into anything. There were a few minor breakdowns but overall it went well.
"You can thank the weather gods for the results on Saturday. Purely and simply, there was 25 per cent forecast on the Bureau of the Meteorology that it would rain.
"The storm we got on Mount Panorama was almost more than rain and it came in just as the last run was halfway through. How good providence is that?"
In the first round, Tighe claimed victory ahead Peter Brown in second and Phil Heafey in third, which in the second round Tighe finished first ahead of Heafey in second and Michel Malcolm in third.
