Bathurst VIEW Club to celebrate International Women's Day at Bathurst event

March 7 2023 - 10:00am
Bathurst VIEW Club president Wendy Hands.

MEMBERS of Bathurst VIEW Club will join Bathurst Regional Council to celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8 at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.

