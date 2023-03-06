MEMBERS of Bathurst VIEW Club will join Bathurst Regional Council to celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8 at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
The theme of this year's International Women's Day (IWD) is "Embrace equity", with the aim to raise awareness about gender bias and to promote inclusivity, diversity and equality.
"The International Women's Day theme ties in perfectly with VIEW's ethos," Bathurst VIEW Club president Wendy Hands said.
"As a national women's organisation, we celebrate women every day, but International Women's Day in particular is a wonderful opportunity to bring together women from across Bathurst to celebrate all that women do for, and give to, the community."
VIEW is hosting a number of International Women's Day events across Australia.
"Our members have really got behind IWD this year," Ms Hands said.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to discuss the theme of equity and explore ways in which we can create gender equality across our community.
"Throughout the year, our VIEW members speak out on a whole range of issues which are essential for the future wellbeing of not only women, but all Australians.
"We advocate to government on reducing child poverty across Australia and on increasing social and affordable housing to address homelessness."
VIEW is a national women's organisation with 14,000 members in close to 300 communities exclusively supporting the children's education charity, The Smith Family.
Members sponsor students and also volunteer, fundraise and advocate to improve the life outcomes of Australian children and young people experiencing disadvantage.
"We're always looking for women from all backgrounds and ages to join us and we hope to welcome some new faces at our next monthly meeting," Ms Hands said.
To find out more about VIEW in Bathurst, contact secretary Dianne Thurling via email at bathurstviewclub@yahoo.com or visit view.org.au.
