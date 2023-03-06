Man transported to hospital following two-car crash

A MAN has been taken to Bathurst Base Hospital following a two-car collision at the Suttor Street and Bradwardine Road roundabout on Monday evening.
Police, Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW all attended the incident, which occurred at around 6.10pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated the male at the scene, before he was taken to hospital in a stable condition with some neck pain.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Traffic at the site was congested for at least 40 minutes, with cars detouring around the crash until emergency services were able to clear the debris from the road and enable tow trucks to move both vehicles.
Traffic has since returned to normal.
The roundabout was once labelled "the city's worst intersection" with crashes there almost a weekly event until a $250,000 upgrade of the Bradwardine Road and Suttor Street intersection was completed just over two years ago.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.