A man has been taken to Bathurst Base Hospital following a crash at the Suttor Street and Bradwardine Road roundabout

Updated March 6 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 7:09pm
Man transported to hospital following two-car crash

A MAN has been taken to Bathurst Base Hospital following a two-car collision at the Suttor Street and Bradwardine Road roundabout on Monday evening.

