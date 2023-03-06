CHANGING tough times into hot times and adding her name to a prestigious triathlon trophy - that's the remarkable story of Angela Smith's first season as a Bathurst Wallaby.
On Sunday morning as the 2022-23 Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club season drew to a close with the annual Dave Scott-Dave Carroll Memorial, it also confirmed Smith's transformation from a rookie to a star.
She was not only the first female to complete the short course battle, but Smith shaved a massive six minutes and 27 seconds off her personal best time for the 300 metres swim, 16 kilometre cycle and 2.5km run format.
That she crossed the finish line with smile on her face as her family watched on was a moment to relish as well.
The sport that she took up to "connect to something" after a "pretty rough year" has certainly delivered.
The satisfaction that Smith gets from not just competing in a supportive environment, but from achieving personal goals is clear.
On Sunday she took particular delight in clocking a 29:59 split for the cycle leg. It was what put her in the lead.
"It's getting stronger every time. I said that I wanted to do under 30 today and I got 29, which was great," she said.
"I knew of Dave Scott just from building and being around and I knew his sons from the gym. So I knew it was a pretty special one ... and last one for the year, I wanted to participate in it."
With two-time memorial winner Hollee Simons not racing on Sunday, Smith thought she could be a chance of victory.
But as she set off in foggy conditions for the opening swim leg she knew that she still faced some strong opposition.
Katie Prior was the first out of the water, with Smith following six seconds later.
Halfway along Hereford Street in the cycle leg Smith had the lead and while Virginia van Gend rode hard in pursuit, the rookie was still first into final transition.
Smith brought it home with the fastest run split for all the female competitors - a 14:01 - to win the memorial.
"As soon as I saw Hollee wasn't racing I thought 'Hang on a second'. All of us that raced, we were all very similar sort of strengths," Smith said.
"Virginia is very strong on the bike, so I was watching out for her coming up behind me.
"Katie was strong in the water, so I was like 'Oh God'. I was trying to keep up with her, but she was pulling away from me, so it was a good race.
"Inside I wasn't smiling for that run, inside I was saying 'Just keep running, just keep running'. I knew I had to keep pushing through."
Smith stopped the clock in a time of 51:58, with Jane Bennett (54:12) and van Gend (55:10) rounding out the top three.
The win iced what has been an impressive debut triathlon season for Smith, who contested her first Bathurst Wallabies club event in November.
Three weeks after that Smith landed her first win, taking out the female short course honours in the Christmas round.
On Australia Day as Bathurst hosted its round of the Central West Inter Club series, Smith took on the long course and managed an impressive 10th placing in a field that included triathletes from Orange, Mudgee, Cowra and Dubbo.
In round five Smith won again, cracking the hour mark for the short course event for the first time as she shaved five minutes off her personal best mark.
In 2023 she's also ventured beyond Bathurst to race, having taken on the iconic Huskisson course in late February where she placed 14th in her age group for the sprint event.
She's got other events on her hit list too.
"Hussky was beautiful, we were swimming in two metre swell though by the end of the day. So you were coming over the top of a wave and there was nothing there for a metre and it was like 'What do I do?' and you'd just come down on it," she said.
"But you get that competitive bug in your belly and you don't even think about it, you just go.
"I just want to get a bit stronger for next season. I've still get a few races, we're doing the Mudgee cycle and I'm going to go do Port Stephens in May.
"So I'm still setting some goals to train for those events."
