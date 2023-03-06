Western Advocate

Alpha Road bushfire remains out of control, residents to remain vigilant

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpha Road bushfire remains out of control and residents in the area are strongly urged to be prepared to leave at a seconds notice. Picture by Paul Toole's Facebook page

THE Alpha Road bushfire just north of Hill End remains out of control despite the warning levels being downgraded overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.