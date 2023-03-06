THE Alpha Road bushfire just north of Hill End remains out of control despite the warning levels being downgraded overnight.
The fire that has been burning out of control since Sunday afternoon, March 5, and has grown to around 2000 hectares in size.
With the temperatures dropping overnight and weather conditions easing, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were able to slow down the spread of the fire.
However, residents living in the area of Alpha Road, Hill End Road, Ullamulla Road and Tambaroora are warned to remain on high alert and be ready to evacuate at a minutes notice.
Operational officer for the Chifley/Lithgow RFS team, Brett Taylor, said as the weather warms up today it is likely the conditions of the fire will change.
"It's currently a 'watch and act', they reduced it from being 'emergency warning' because there are no properties under threat at the moment," Mr Taylor said.
"But certainly as this cloud coverage and the little bit of moisture we had overnight disappears, conditions will change out on the fire grounds."
Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon RFS crews will have around 15 trucks heading out to help the other road and aircraft crews working on containing the fire.
The fire is spreading in an easterly direction and has crossed Alpha and Hill End Roads.
Hill End Road is closed between Hargraves and the intersection of Turondale Road.
Residents are strongly urged to download the Hazards Near Me app on their phones, or monitor the Fires Near Me website to stay informed on fires nearby.
Today, Tuesday March 7, remains an extreme fire danger rating with a total fire ban declared.
