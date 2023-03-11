THE Family Hotel was the venue for a surprise 50th birthday luncheon for Tracey Lynch, which was held recently.
Organised by her daughter's-in-law Alysha and Chloe, with help from Tracy's family, guests at the function included family, friends and current and former workmates.
The party was held on the deck outside the Family Hotel.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Tracy was taken to the hotel under the guise of having lunch with just her immediate family, only to walk in and be greeted by about 40 people, who had arrived early in order to surprise her.
Following lunch, Tracy also got to cut a specially made 50th birthday cake, which was also organised by her family.
Everyone had a great time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.