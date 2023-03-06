Western Advocate

Mudgee businesswoman Ali Broinowski will be guest speaker at Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst dinner

Updated March 7 2023 - 10:10am, first published March 6 2023 - 8:00pm
Perfectly Sorted founder Ali Broinowski will be the guest speaker at a dinner in Bathurst.

BATHURST students will attend a dinner this week to celebrate International Women's Day.

