Punch on at a birthday party lands 'embarrassed' 20-year-old in court for the first time

EXISTING tension between two men is believed to have fuelled a punch on at a birthday party, which brought a 20-year-old before court for the first time.
Josh Beuzeville of Strathmore Drive, Forest Grove, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 1 to one count of common assault.
According to court documents, Beuzeville and the victim got into an argument about 12.30am on February 11 this year after they drank a number of alcoholic drinks during a birthday party held at a West Bathurst home.
The fight escalated when Beuzeville took hold of the victim by their throat and squeezed it before they both began to punch each other, which was captured on CCTV footage.
The court heard the men were separated by a witness before Beuzeville left the scene on foot.
Police said they went to the address about 3.30am that morning and spoke with the victim, who gave a statement and said he feared for his safety.
Beuzeville went to Bathurst Police Station on February 21 about 3.45pm where he was arrested and taken into custody. He declined to be interviewed regarding the incident.
During sentencing, Beuzeville's solicitor, Mr Horsburgh, told the court there was "underlying tension" between his client and the victim prior to the incident, which he believed fuelled the fight.
"He's embarrassed to be in front of Your Honour. He made a genuine mistake," Mr Horsburgh said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Beuzeville had written a letter of apology to the court before he was placed on a conditional release order, without conviction, for six months.
"If nothing else, this is a warning to you that when you use anger ... you just went that little bit further when a calm mind would have told you 'don't do it'," Magistrate Ellis said to Beuzeville.
