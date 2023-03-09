House of the week: 357A Howick Street, Bathurst

357A Howick Street, Bathurst
There is so much to love about this property, where to start?
Firstly, it's brand new so it is immaculate, and kudos to the stylist because it is beautifully presented.
It is not just super stylish but also well designed, with most of the four-bedroom house filling the 512sqm block. That means low-maintenance, another plus.
Then there's the location, with the CBD, primary and secondary schools, Adventure Playground, Bathurst Hospital and sports complexes within walking distance.
Perhaps the standout feature in this house of many highlights is the main bedroom retreat with a dream fitted walk-in wardrobe, luxury ensuite with large walk-on shower, and a private deck.
The hub of the home - open-plan kitchen, dining and living - is pretty fabulous too with golden timber floors and almost two walls of windows, swathed in sheer curtains to filter the light. This huge space literally shimmers.
Beyond is a large covered entertaining deck with steps down to the small back lawn. Party, anyone?
The gourmet kitchen will be a joy to cook in with stone benches and island, quality appliances, dishwasher, double sink, ample storage and chic lighting above the island.
There's a lovely formal lounge at this front part of the house too, with huge picture windows.
The other three bedrooms are spacious too, all with built-in robes. They share a stylish bathroom with tub and separate toilet.
Other features of this stunning home are ducted and zoned heating and air-conditioning throughout, single automatic garage with internal access and a single-bay carport, front verandah and garden (awaiting creation by its new owners).
Key features:
