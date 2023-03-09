A NEW craft and art group in the region will hold an open day this weekend to introduce itself to the community.
Bathurst and District Artisans Incorporated - whose aim is to give regional residents an outlet to learn and share art and craft skills and knowledge - plans to call Perthville home.
The group of artisans will be based at the Perthville Community Hall.
"We want to provide a supportive environment, where we learn from each other," president Carol Dobson said.
To spread the word about the group, an open day will be held this Sunday, March 12 at the Perthville Hall.
Ms Dobson said entry for the day will be $15, "which will allow participants to watch demonstrations and participate in a range of art and craft activities".
"Children are welcome if accompanied by an adult," she said.
Ms Dobson said the group will be starting formal activities on Thursday, March 9 with a fortnightly all-day oil painting class with Grahame Martin.
On alternative weeks, Mr Martin will be running a half-day beginner's class.
Ms Dobson said other activities on offer will include painting basics, textiles, polymer clay and paper-based pursuits.
Mr Martin is part of the Bathurst Arts Trail which is held once a month in the region, when a number of local galleries throw open their doors for an open weekend.
