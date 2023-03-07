DIVING over in the corner with six seconds left on the clock - it was a fitting way for Paige Lowe to mark reaching the halfway point of her maiden Tarsha Gale Cup season.
It was the fourth time the Bathurst league talent had crossed for her Sydney Roosters Indigenous Academy side in five weeks and while not a game defining moment as it iced a 36-8 win, it was still important.
It showed that Lowe has become the finisher the Roosters were hoping that would be when opting to deploy the versatile back on the wing.
When Lowe signed for the Tarsha Gale Cup defending premiers she said her goal was "to make myself a better player, a better person."
She's worked hard at training alongside her team-mates to make that happen and she's been finding the rewards.
Lowe boasts the honour of scoring the Roosters' first try of the season, having crossed in the opening minute of their 24-4 round one win over Parramatta.
She got her name on the scoresheet in the 38-6 round two win over the Canberra Raiders and again the following week as the Roosters crushed Cronulla 34-4.
The Roosters' latest success means they are the undefeated competition leaders at the midway point of the Tarsha Gale Cup.
As for the NSW Women's Premiership, Bathurst players have been making their impact as well as their sides work towards locking in a finals appearance.
At the halfway point of the season it is the North Sydney Bears side which features Bathurst's Jakiya Whitfeld on the wing which sits on top of the ladder.
Though Whitfeld is still a relative newcomer to league, the natural attacking skills which saw her represent Australia in rugby sevens have served her well.
Playing on the wing, Whitfeld has scored six tries in four games for the Bears. They've come in pairs too as she crossed twice in wins against Newcastle, Cronulla and Wentworthville.
On Monday night Whitfeld and her Bears suffered their first loss of the season when going down 28-18 to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
The Bears fought hard - clawing their way back from 26-6 with 20 minutes left to get within eight of the lead - but the Bulldogs held on.
However, Bulldogs' win was good news for St Pat's league tag star Cheynoah Amone.
The second rower is part of the Bulldogs' line-up this season and the win over the Bears lifted them to second on the ladder.
Only for and against separates Amone's side from Whitfeld's.
"I've been coaching a long, long time now but I was actually a bit nervous towards the end there," Bulldogs coach Craig Sandercock said of Monday's win.
"To the girls' credit they just hung on and hung on. I thought we did deserve to win though. It was a good, tight game of footy."
While Whitfeld and Amone will be hoping their sides can go on with the job after a strong start to the season, there's another Bathurst talent who will be doing her best to see that doesn't happen.
Experienced halfback Matilda Power, a Bathurst Panthers league tag graduate, is on a mission to guide Mounties to glory.
Her playmaking skills shape as a key for a Mounties side that currently sits fourth with a two and two record.
Her combination with number nine Janaya Bent is one which has caught the attention of NSW coach Kylie Hilder.
"Mounties young hooker Janaya Bent is raising a few eyebrows with her creative play and she's combining well with experienced halfback in Matilda Power," Hilder said.
Power also plays a role with the boot, having kicked 14 conversions so far this season.
Her next assignment will this Saturday's clash against Whitfeld's Bears.
