IF YOU'VE taken a trip to Keppel Street in the past few weeks, you might have noticed some fresh faces manning the tills in the newsagency.
On February 27, ownership of the Keppel Street Newsagency was taken over by Abhishek Jariwala and Urvish Damwala, after the previous owners spent almost 20 years in the role.
For those near-20 years, Paul and Sue Cregan were the owners of the Keppel Street Newsagency, but made the decision to sell in order to spend more time with their family.
"It's the end of an era," Mr Cregan said.
The newsagency, which was originally purchased by the Cregans as a means to put their children through school, quickly became the couple's second home, and many memories were made within its walls.
"We had a lot of nice customers and made a lot of nice friends over the years," Mr Cregan said.
Though Mr Cregan said he would miss the place, he wished the new owners the best of luck in their new adventure, and had every faith they would keep the spirit of the newsagency alive.
"Just keep smiling, and keep providing awesome service," Mr Cregan said.
And, providing awesome service is something that the new owners have already proved they can do.
After spending time in Sydney working for their uncle's newsagency empire, the duo have had ample experience in the newsagency game.
"My uncle owns four newsagencies in Sydney and we used to work for him and we got all the ideas and experience," Mr Jariwala said.
The duo, who are originally from India, have spent time in a few Australian cities, including Sydney and in Tasmania, but made the decision to move to Bathurst after finding an offer they couldn't refuse.
"It's a great start for us," Mr Jariwala said.
Despite being confident in their decision to move to Bathurst and take over the newsagency, the duo had never travelled to the town prior to purchasing the business.
Though having never been to the city, so far, they have found the community to be friendly and welcoming.
"Customers have all been loyal and very friendly with us," Mr Jariwala said.
Mr Damwala agreed, and said that all the Bathurst community is friendly, and he has yet to encounter anyone with a negative disposition.
The pair said they were extremely grateful to Mr and Mrs Cregan for entrusting them with the business, and the loyal customer base built over the years.
This loyal customer base has spent their time going into the newsagency in the past two weeks, getting to know the new owners, and passing on any well wishes to the former owners.
"So many people who are not buying here are just coming in to remember our names," Mr Jariwala said.
"Some of them [customers] have given us bouquets to pass onto them [the former owners] and some ... cards and everything so we can pass them on."
Mr Jariwala and Mr Damwala both said they were looking forward to getting to know the Bathurst community, and seeing some new and friendly faces coming into the store.
"If they come and visit our store, that would be great," Mr Jariwala said.
