Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

Abhishek Jariwala and Urvish Damwala have taken over the ownership of Keppel Street Newsagency

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New owners of Keppel Street Newsagency Urvish Damwala and Abhishek Jariwala are looking forward to meeting members of the Bathurst community. Picture by Alise Mcintosh
New owners of Keppel Street Newsagency Urvish Damwala and Abhishek Jariwala are looking forward to meeting members of the Bathurst community. Picture by Alise Mcintosh

IF YOU'VE taken a trip to Keppel Street in the past few weeks, you might have noticed some fresh faces manning the tills in the newsagency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.