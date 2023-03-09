Western Advocate
Joshua Hamilton, 22, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for two driving matters after drink-driving stint

By Court Reporter
March 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Man to 'pay the price' after he was brought back to reality by a magistrate

A KELSO man has been brought back to reality after a magistrate reminded him of the penalties imposed regarding criminal behaviour following his drink-driving stint.

