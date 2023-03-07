WITH a start already under his belt, Ya Racin Arlo will be looking to impress at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night, ahead of the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival.
The two-year-old bay gelding's only start was at Bathurst on February 22, resulting in a ninth-place finish on his home track.
The Monica Betts-trained chance will line-up from barrier seven on Wednesday night in the seventh race of the meeting - the HRNSW Guaranteed 2YO Pace (1730 metres) - with the last of two ODMs still in affect for the race.
Tom Pay will be in the gig for Ya Racin Arlo and while the gelding's first start wasn't ideal, he's hopeful that the two-year-old can be amongst it come the finish.
READ MORE:
"He's a lightly raced two-year-old, only having the one start. I reckon it was a bit of my fault in his first start, he's always shown a bit of potential in his trials," he said.
"I reckon two-year-old racing comes down to management. Obviously, if you've got a bit of ability it makes things a bit easier on you as a driver.
"I still think it's going to be hard with draw. He's outside draw, so hopefully the run along alright up front.
"If they do get into up front, he definitely have the ability to do something but it'll be hard with the draw."
Pay has eyes on the Gold Crown, with the gelding's start on Wednesday to be his last before the annual carnival gets underway.
"That's been his main target," he said.
"This will be his last hit-out before the carnival. It'll be nine days after he races on Wednesday night to the start of the Crown.
"I'm just hoping he does everything right and then he'll be back in the draw for the Crown."
Pay described the two-year-old gelding as "well-mannered", saying it's "easy to do anything with him".
"He's very quiet, well-mannered little fellow. It makes it a bit easy, when they've got a bit of ability behind them," he said.
"He's very well-mannered and it's easy to do anything with him."
Racing gets underway at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night with the first at 6.03pm.
There'll be nine races on the card, with the last getting underway at 10pm.
The Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival will run for 11 days from March 15-25, incorporating five race meetings and a number of social functions for patrons.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.